LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chick fil-A will donate proceeds of select meals to Nrton Children Heart's Institute through Feb. 15.

15% of your purchase of either Chick-n-Minis (10-count) or Chick-fil-A Nuggets (30-count) will go to support Norton Children's Heart Institute and the Brave Hearts program.

Brave Hearts is a support and advocacy group for Kentuckiana families with children undergoing treatment for a heart defect.

All 10-count Chick-n-Minis and 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets will be served in specialty heart-shaped containers this week while supplies last!

