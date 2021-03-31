Chick-fil-A bottled sauces now available in Kentucky stores

The 16-oz bottles of Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce will be available at select stores starting in March.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The wait is over - bottled Chick-fil-A sauces are coming to Kentucky stores!

The 16-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce, which start at $3.49, will be available at select Target, Walmart and other retail stores in the state. You are encouraged to check with your local retailer for availability.

According to Chick-fil-A, all of the proceeds they receive from the purchases will go to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship, which helps restaurant employees pursue their educations. Through the program, 7,500 Team Members around the U.S. and Canada will receive $19 million this year.

If you have trouble getting your hands on the larger bottles, select Chick-fil-A locations sell 8-oz. bottles of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Barbeque, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch sauces. Check with your local Chick-fil-A store or the Chick-fil-A app for availability.

Last year, the signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauce bottles were only available in Florida and a handful of other southern states, but the company said it planned to roll the product out nationwide in 2021.

According to the Chick-fil-A website, the sauces will be available in Arkansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia starting in March.

