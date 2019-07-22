LOUISVILLE, Ky. — These aren't you're average hamburgers. 26 restaurants all around Louisville are joining in to give their unique take on an American classic during Louisville Burger Week.

Geoffrey Heyde is the Executive Chef and Owner of Fork and Barrel. His creation, the Blackhawk Burger, is served on a pretzel bun and topped with crispy shallots, arugula, and his secret weapon.

"We're going to top it with some cool beer cheese." This is the restaurant's second year getting involved. And at only $5 for a burger, it brings in quite the crowd.

WHAS

"Hopefully we do sell out but on the other hand, we've stacked up enough to be fully prepared during the week," said Heyde.

Their black hawk burger is one of the many creations you'll be able to check off your list. If you're looking for a sweeter option, there's a burger for that as well at Macron Bar in NuLu.

"It's a dark chocolate ganache macron, so if you like chocolate, you'll like our macron burgers," said owner Patrick Moloughney. It's an exact replica, right down to the sesame seed bun. Last year, they sold over a thousand of their macron burgers.

WHAS

"People come in and buy 3, 4, 5 burgers at a time," said Moloughney.

With so many options, and only a week to check them off your list, expect a bit of a wait.

RELATED: Louisville Burger Week returns for a third year

"It also takes time to cook a burger, it takes time to have things fresh and taking great. We hope people are patient and have a good time," said Heyde.

It's a way to enjoy our local restaurants and while they show off their creative skills. Here's a link to all of the restaurants participating.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.