Kentucky chefs encouraged to, 'get creative' for Kentucky Proud Farm Fresh Days

KENTUCKY, USA — A culinary celebration about eating fresh and local food is happening right now in Kentucky.

Kentucky Proud Farm Fresh Days is a ten-day event taking place across the state. The event tries to encourage Kentuckians to support local restaurants while raising awareness of the farm-fresh ingredients Kentucky has to offer.

Close to 50 restaurants across the commonwealth are participating in the event. Some of the Louisville restaurants participating include; Bristol Bar & Grille, Cask Southern Kitchen and Barn, Cuvee Wine Table and many more.

In a press release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said this farm-to-table style event is unique to other restaurant events that happen in Kentucky.

“These restaurants have a proven track record of using locally-grown and -raised ingredients from Kentucky farms," Quarles said. "Highlighting those dishes is what sets Farm Fresh Days apart from other restaurant week promotions.”

The Kentucky DOA said they asked local Chefs to “get creative” with unique dishes that showcase the range of local ingredients like freshly harvested fruits and pasture-raised meats.

Farm Fresh Days was originally introduced in 2021 to try and help local restaurants bounce back from the struggles they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kentucky Farm Fresh Days started on Saturday, Aug. 13. and will run until Monday, Aug. 22.

You can find out which restaurants, in Louisville and around Kentucky, are participating in Farm Fresh Days here.

