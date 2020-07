Chef Kevin Belton with a refreshing snack for the hot summer days.

For the Shrimp

For the Coconut Rice

Directions

While rice cooks, bring a frying pan to high heat and add coconut oil.

Add shrimp and reserve marinade.

Cook shrimp for about one minute per side, until they are opaque and beginning to curl up.

Remove shrimp from pan and add marinade, reducing until it thickens.