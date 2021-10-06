List reveals where candy corn is purchased the most — and Indiana is in the top 10

Indiana ranks No. 10 in purchasing the classic Halloween treat.

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you agree or not, Hoosiers love candy corn!

Brach's, the candy and sweets company responsible for the top-selling brand of tri-colored treats in the United States, released a color-coded map of where candy corn is purchased the most.

Indiana ranks No. 10 in purchasing the classic Halloween treat.

California, Texas, Florida and New York lead the list, which makes sense because they are the four most populous states, according to the United States Census Bureau. Indiana is the only state in the top 10 of purchasing candy corn that isn't also in the top 10 by population — Indiana currently ranks 17th.

States with the lowest candy corn sales include Alaska, Hawaii, Maine and Montana.

