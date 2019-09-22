LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Café Mimosa, a Vietnamese restaurant in Louisville, has closed its doors, according to the restaurant’s website.

A message on the website thanks customers for their support through the years.

Café Mimosa was a popular spot on Bardstown Road for locals to eat Vietnamese, Japanese and Chinese cuisines.

There is no word on what caused the business to close.

