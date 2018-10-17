Grab your sweaters and your favorite pair of Ugg boots for this one.

As fall comes knocking on our doors, so does its best friend and counterpart: pumpkin spice. It has inundated the market from the Starbucks PSL's to its Pumpkin Spice Oreo's, cookies, peanut butter, and cereal.

When is enough, enough!? Not far enough, apparently.

Enter Buffalo Wild Wings.

The contestant in ring number one? Pumpkin Ale Wing sauce.

The wings "batter up" for their spot on the PSL craze with Buffalo Wild Wings' new and limited-time-only BBQ Pumpkin Ale Sauce, which combines BBQ flavors with pumpkin spice.

Yum or yuck?

You'll have until the end of October to decide, along with other contestants on the Buffalo Wild Wings' menu that are vying for a spot, including the Pumpkin RumChata Martini.

The new addition mixes RumChata, Ketel One Vodka, pumpkin puree, a dash of cinnamon -- you know, keeping it "basic."

Some other food for thought: How do you feel about Pumpkin Spice pasta, burgers, Pringles, vodka, dog treats, hummus, gum and marshmallows?

Don't worry, there's a PSL version for those, too.

