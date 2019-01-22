CINCINNATI — Beer that tastes like your favorite ice cream? What could be better?

Braxton Brewing Co. has announced the re-launch of its Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout - a one-of-a-kind beverage inspired by one of Graeter's Ice Cream's most beloved flavors.

The dark brew features notes of roasted barley and is crafted with Graeter's exclusive black raspberry puree. The beverage will be on tap in Braxton taprooms beginning Friday, February 1.

Braxton Brewing Co./Graeter's

In celebration of the re-launch, Graeter's has created a limited-edition Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Doughnut. The doughnut can be sampled only at Braxton Brewing Co.'s taproom in Covington, KY and select Graeter's bakery locations in Cincinnati.

Starting the week of February 4, cans of Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout will be sold in select Kroger stores throughout Northern Kentucky, Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton, and Cincinnati for a limited time.

For locations and hours, visit BraxtonBrewing.com.