OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Oldham County has long been one of Kentucky's fastest-growing counties but over the years, expanded alcohol sales have come slowly, even though it's so close to Louisville.

In 2016, Oldham County made the move from dry to wet, allowing liquor sales. Now, Oldham County could potentially make a bigger mark on the Bourbon Trail Map.

Oldham County is considering an ordinance that could bring in more distilleries, breweries, and bourbon barrel warehouses.

The ordinance would allow them to have a different zoning classification, giving them the ability to set up on bigger plots of land.



It also gives brewpubs the ability to set up shop in commercial areas, like any of the downtown districts of La Grange, Crestwood or Pewee Valley.

"We've seen the growth of brewpubs in the region, across the nation actually," Jim Urban said. "So this would be a big change if those that are doing brewpubs are looking for properties outside of the city."

Urban is the director of Oldham Co. Planning and Development. He said the ordinance comes after expressed interest form both the brewery and distillery industries, to locate in Oldham Co.

The planning and zoning commission--which presented the proposed ordinance--said there hasn't been much pushback.

"Many people were saying they wanted to see more distilleries in Oldham county as part of it. I think it all depends on where it is,"Urban said.

County officials believe the changes will bring in tourism dollars to the growing county.

“This is a way our community come together and said what can we do to try and accommodate these types of projects so we can get those tourism dollars in, we can draw in those people that will help support our small businesses and our restaurants and whatnot, and have another distillery that offers a really exciting product while were in Kentucky at a time when bourbon is booming everywhere,” David Bizianes, with the Oldham County Chamber of Commerce, said.

Bizianes said the changes would help boost short-term economic growth and he believes that the ordinance will go through.

"What can we do to accommodate these types of things that we want to have in this community but also continues to be careful and preserve our quality of life that we have here?" Bizianes questioned.

That's the question Oldham County fiscal court will take up as the ordinance is heard for a second reading and public comment on Tuesday, Aug. 6, in Oldham County Fiscal Court.

If the fiscal court adopts the changes the ordinance will go to the cities of La Grange, Crestwood and Pewee Valley for their votes.

