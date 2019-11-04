LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A sign that Derby season arrived: Woodford Reserve unveiled the 2019 Kentucky Derby $1,000 Mint Julep cup.

"I think the bottom line is the Kentucky Derby and Woodford Reserve are the perfect exacta," Churchill Downs President Kevin Flanery said. "Two iconic brands coming together to celebrate everything that's special about Kentucky."

Woodford Reserve said this year's recipe includes a local honey sweetener that's rested inside the Twin Spires for 145 days. The drink is served in a special silver cup handcrafted right here in Louisville.

Money from this year's sales will be donated to the John Asher Memorial Scholarship Fund at Western Kentucky University. The longtime Churchill Downs spokesman passed away suddenly last August at age 62.