LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Woodford Reserve presented its 2019 commemorative Kentucky Derby bottle featuring the artwork of Keith Anderson.

This year is the company's 20th anniversary creating limited-edition Derby bottles, and it is the second year that Anderson has been chosen to have his work featured. The bottle shows colorful thoroughbreds racing across the front.

“My vision for this year’s Derby bottle came to me on Derby Day in 2018, when I was at Churchill Downs watching the horses race past me,” Anderson said. “Their sheer power, their colors and the jockeys are seared into my mind -- and now featured on the bottle.”

Woodford Reserve also announced a special year-long exhibit in honor of their 20th anniversary at the Frazier History Museum, the start of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in downtown Louisville.

The exhibit will open March 20, and will be housed within The Spirit of Kentucky, a permanent exhibition focused on Kentucky bourbon.

The 2019 Kentucky Derby bottle will go on shelves in March, with a suggested retail price of $43.99. It can also be purchased starting today at ReserveBar.