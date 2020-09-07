Pappy Van Winkle exhibit opens at Frazier History Museum

The new exhibit features family memorabilia and display of rare vintage decanters and bottles of the Louisville bourbon brand.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Frazier History Museum in downtown opened a new exhibit Thursday. The exhibit centers around the famed bourbon brand Pappy Van Winkle and consists of a selection of objects from The Van Winkle Collection, a collection of over 500 pieces of family memorabilia that Julian P. “Pappy” Van Winkle, Sr.’s grandchildren have donated to the Frazier.

The Pappy Van Winkle brand has been long been associated with the top marks in the bourbon industry.

In 1935, Pappy co-founded the Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Shively, Kentucky with Alex T. Farnsley and Arthur Philip Stitzel.

On display are several personal items that belonged to Pappy — including his walking cane, two of his golf clubs, and his cigar table, as well as original photographs and photo albums, hand-written letters, distillery tour brochures and holiday recipe booklets.

Also on display is a selection of rare and vintage decanters and bottles of bourbons and rye whiskeys on loan from Julian Van Winkle III, including bottles of Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve (15-, 20-, and 23-Year editions), Old Rip Van Winkle, Old Fitzgerald, Very Very Old Fitzgerald, Very Xtra Old Fitzgerald, Weller’s Antique Reserve, W. L. Weller’s Cabin Still, and Mr. Weller’s Pure Limestone Water. A barrel sample taken from the 500,000th barrel produced at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery is also on display.

The museum is open Thursday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 5 p.m. This exhibit will be displayed until July 2021.

For more information, visit fraziermuseum.org.

