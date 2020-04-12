New format planned for next year's Kentucky Bourbon Festival

Officials say next year’s Kentucky Bourbon Festival will offer a new format that includes expanded tastings and educational experiences.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Officials say next year’s Kentucky Bourbon Festival will offer a new format that includes expanded tastings and educational experiences.

Officials announced Thursday in a statement that the 30th annual festival will be held Sept. 16-19 in Bardstown.

Highlights will include expanded tastings with heritage and craft brands, an auction of vintage and rare bourbon and the annual bourbon barrel rolling competition.

There will also be interactive sessions including culinary and cocktail classes. Kentucky Bourbon Festival President Randy Prasse says officials are looking forward to welcoming bourbon lovers back to Bardstown.

