Bourbon Trail offers new passport, field guide for visitors

In celebration of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail's 22nd year in operation, they unveiled a new passport program to reward visitors with special souvenirs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Kentucky Distillers' Association (KDA), the Kentucky Bourbon Trail has unveiled a new passport and field guide to help visitors plan and prepare for their next adventure along the storied trail.

The new guide contains 150 pages of information about the attraction, from maps and suggested itineraries to cocktail recipes to key data about participating distilleries.

“This new guide is a must-have resource for Kentucky Bourbon tourists as they explore the rich history and heritage of our signature spirit,” KDA president Eric Gregory said.

Additionally, the passport allows guests to stamp their way through the trail to unlock access to unique awards along the 18 Kentucky Bourbon Trail distilleries that has been in operation since 1999.

Excited for this to get out in the wild--150 pages of Ky Bourbon goodness. #passport #Bourbon pic.twitter.com/s5x2441PvM — KentuckyBourbonTrail (@kybourbontrail) May 26, 2021

“We’re really excited about all the rewards that now come with your Passport stamp," Gregory said. "Visitors are clamoring for distinct bottles and exclusive souvenirs that they can only get in Kentucky. We listened, and our distilleries have worked hard to elevate their Kentucky Bourbon voyage.”

The new passport and field guide is for sale at participating distilleries for $5.99. They also can be ordered now at the Kentucky Bourbon Trail online shop.

Proceeds from the sale go directly to KDA responsibility and sustainability initiatives.

