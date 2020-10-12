Bourbon producer Four Roses opens new storage warehouse

The new warehouse in Cox’s Creek is the second of several warehouses to be built as part of a $21 million expansion project.

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. — Kentucky whiskey producer has opened a new storage warehouse that can hold about 24,000 bourbon barrels.

Four Roses says the warehouse is in Cox’s Creek. It’s the second of several warehouses to be built as part of a $21 million expansion project that began in 2015 at its Cox’s Creek operation.

The updates include a bottling facility completed in 2017 and a warehouse completed in 2018. Four Roses is a 132-year-old bourbon brand, and one of its traditions is the alphabetical labeling of its warehouses. The newest storage facility is Warehouse Y.

