'Bourbon Lovers Raffle' tickets on sale now, proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish

Each ticket purchased provides one chance to win five exclusive bottles of bourbon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The only thing that makes bourbon better is bourbon for a good cause!

Right now, you have the chance to win five highly sought after bottles and lend a hand to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Tickets are on sale for the organization's 'Bourbon Lover's Raffle.' They are $100 each and proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

According to the 'Bourbon Lover's Raffle' website, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana helps "make the impossible possible for children with critical illnesses."

Officials say funds from the raffle will allow Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana to grant more "life-changing wishes" for children with critical illnesses.

The website states that each ticket purchased provides one chance to win five exclusive bottles of bourbon: Horse Soldier Commander's Select 13 Year Bourbon Whiskey (signed box), Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon (signed bottle), Blanton’s Green Label Special Reserve, W.L. Weller 12 Year and Van Winkle 12 Year Lot B.

There is no limit to how many tickets one person can purchase, but of course you must be 21+ in order to buy a ticket.

The winner of the raffle will be announced on March 11 at 9:00 p.m. at the Ice House in Louisville.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.