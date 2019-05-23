KENTUCKY, USA — The company behind Bulleit Bourbon announced a new maternity and paternity leave program roll-out Wednesday.

Diageo, the spirits and beer producer over Bulleit Bourbon, Ciroc, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan and other alcohol brands introduced a policy that offers 26 weeks of paid leave regardless of if you become a parent through birth, surrogacy, adoption or foster care.

In their release, Diageo said they hope the policy "will support employees to experience the joy of raising a young family, while continuing to thrive at work."

All women in their markets will get a minimum of 26 weeks of fully-paid leave, and men will receive fully-paid paternity leave for four weeks in the majority of markets, with some of the businesses moving towards 26 weeks paid paternity leave.

Bulleit Bourbon is produced at the Kirin Brewing Company Four Roses Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Diageo manufactures several different big brands, including Johnnie Walker, Crowne Royal, Baileys, Don Julio and Guinness.