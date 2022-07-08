Bluegrass VegFest showcasing local vegan bites

After a short hiatus, the Louisville-based vegan food festival is returning with more than 60 local vendors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bluegrass VegFest is returning for a third year.

More than 60 vendors, including regional products and businesses, are expected to attend the event on Saturday, July 8.

"So much vegan food, vegan friendly products and services," Kristina Addington, owner of V-Grits and Chimera Brewing, said. "We're going to have some incredible vendors showing you what great vegan food we have here in Louisville."

The festival aims to bring a variety of food, health, animal, plant and social/eco-conscious companies, and people, to the metro. Organizers said their hope is that by attending, people are exposed to how a different way of eating can still be delicious.

"People have an idea of vegan food being bland and not very flavorful," Jeremy "Wize" Brown with Flora Kitchenette said. "We're here to showcase that there's a ton of flavor in plants. In fact, we use plants to season all other foods, not just vegan food."

In addition to food, attendees can expect drinks, arts and crafts, and activities for kids.

The festival is Saturday at Mellwood Art Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.