LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bites Bracket is nearing the end! Despite some technical difficulties, we present to you our "Final Feast". Here are the winners from each "region" of our bracket:

Breakfast: North End Cafe

Casual Dining: Sidebar

Upscale Dining: Vincenzo's

Dessert/Coffee: Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

In this round, it is North End Cafe vs. Sidebar and Vincenzo's vs. Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen. Who will move onto the championship? You decide!

Click here to see how the bracket has panned out so far.

Voting for the fifth round will be open until April 8. You can vote in the embedded poll below (if the poll does not appear or you are viewing this story on the app, click here.)

