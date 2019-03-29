LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NCAA Tournament may just be in the Sweet Sixteen, but we're moving onto the next round in our Bites Bracket.

If you're new to the concept, we are letting YOU vote on what you think is the best restaurant in Louisville. We started with 64 hot spots and now we're down to the El-Eat 8. We have two restaurants from each category (Breakfast, Casual Dining, Upscale Dining, and Dessert/Coffee) left in the competition.

Click here to see how the bracket has panned out so far.

Voting for this round will be open through Monday, April 1 at noon. You can vote in the poll embedded below or, if the poll doesn't appear, you can click on this link.

MORE HEADLINES:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.