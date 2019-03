LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After thousands of votes, we have your top 32 Louisville restaurants in this year's Bites Bracket. There were some close races in the last round - one battle was decided by only 6 votes, so every vote counts!

If you voted in Round 1, the process is the same. If you're new to the Bites Bracket, simply choose your favorite restaurant in each poll listed below.

If you're on the app or have trouble viewing the bracket, click on the title of the round to go to a web view.

Voting for Round 2 will be open until 12 p.m. on March 25.

Click here to see how the bracket is shaping up.

