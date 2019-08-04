LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several rounds and thousands of votes, you have chosen the top two restaurants that Louisville has to offer. Now it's time for the final decision.

We started with 64 restaurants split up into four categories: Breakfast, Casual Dining, Upscale Dining, and Dessert/Coffee. After calculating your votes, the two restaurants going into the championship round were Sidebar and Vincenzo's.

We asked you to choose between these two Louisville staples on our website, social media, and during our morning show broadcast Friday morning. You voted over 1,100 times and our winning restaurant only won by 67 votes!

Louisville, you're favorite restaurant is...

Vincenzo's!

Thank you so much to everyone who has participated in the Bites Bracket competition!

See how the bracket panned out here.

