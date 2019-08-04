LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several rounds and thousands of votes, you have chosen the top two restaurants that Louisville has to offer. Now it's time for the final decision.

We started with 64 restaurants split up into four categories: Breakfast, Casual Dining, Upscale Dining, and Dessert/Coffee. After calculating your votes, the two restaurants going into the championship round are...

Sidebar and Vincenzo's!

Voting for the final round will be open through Friday, April 8. You may vote in the poll embedded below (if the poll doesn't appear or you're viewing the story on the app, click here). Also, keep an eye on our social channels as we will provide some additional opportunities to vote for your favorite.

See how the bracket panned out here.

Thank you so much to everyone who has participated in the Bites Bracket competition!

