LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Locals have always known it, but now the nation is starting to take notice of Louisville's food scene. With several Food Network and Cooking Channel champions under its belt, the city is making a name for itself when it comes to cuisine.

With so many delicious options to choose from, we decided that a little friendly competition was in order. So, in the spirit of March Madness, we created the 2019 Bites Bracket.

The bracket is split into four categories: Breakfast, Casual Dining, Upscale Dining, and Sweets/Coffee. We looked at rating sites such as Yelp.com and Thrillist, as well as recommendations from the WHAS11 staff, to build the bracket with some of Louisville's star eateries.

We think that all of these restaurants are incredible in their own right, but we want to know your favorites. If we missed one of Louisville's hidden treasures, let us know! We love discovering new places to chow down in the Ville.

You can view the bracket below (for app users or to see in full-size, click this link). Voting for Round One will begin on March 19 with more dates to follow.

Here's a list of all the contenders:

BREAKFAST

Con Huevos

Gralehaus

Silver Dollar

Village Anchor

Highland Morning

The Eagle

Harvest

The Cafe

J. Graham's Cafe

Blue Dog Bakery and Cafe

SuperChefs

Toast on Market

North End Cafe

Boujie Biscuit

Porch Kitchen and Bar

Metro Diner

CASUAL DINING

Garage Bar

Bar Vetti

Mayan Cafe

Vietnam Kitchen

Hammerheads

Dragon King's Daughter

Mussel & Burger Bar

Grind Burger

Havana Rumba

Rye

Butchertown Pizza

La Guanaquita

Morel's Cafe

Royals Hot Chicken

Sidebar

Feast BBQ

UPSCALE DINING

Decca

Pat's Steakhouse

610 Magnolia

Seviche

Jack Fry's

Jeff Ruby's

Volare

The Fat Lamb

Butchertown Grocery

Proof on Main

Le Relais

Vincenzo's

The English Grill

Le Moo

August Moon

Buck's Restaurant and Bar

DESSERT/COFFEE

Please & Thank You

Comfy Cow

Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen

Louisville Cream

Liege & Dairy

Sweet Surrender

Hi-Five Doughnuts

Nord's Bakery

Quills

Sunergos

Heine Brothers

Safai Coffee

Annie May's Sweet Cafe

Plehn's Bakery

Highland Coffee

Sweets By Millie

