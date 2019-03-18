LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Locals have always known it, but now the nation is starting to take notice of Louisville's food scene. With several Food Network and Cooking Channel champions under its belt, the city is making a name for itself when it comes to cuisine.
With so many delicious options to choose from, we decided that a little friendly competition was in order. So, in the spirit of March Madness, we created the 2019 Bites Bracket.
The bracket is split into four categories: Breakfast, Casual Dining, Upscale Dining, and Sweets/Coffee. We looked at rating sites such as Yelp.com and Thrillist, as well as recommendations from the WHAS11 staff, to build the bracket with some of Louisville's star eateries.
We think that all of these restaurants are incredible in their own right, but we want to know your favorites. If we missed one of Louisville's hidden treasures, let us know! We love discovering new places to chow down in the Ville.
You can view the bracket below (for app users or to see in full-size, click this link). Voting for Round One will begin on March 19 with more dates to follow.
Here's a list of all the contenders:
BREAKFAST
- Con Huevos
- Gralehaus
- Silver Dollar
- Village Anchor
- Highland Morning
- The Eagle
- Harvest
- The Cafe
- J. Graham's Cafe
- Blue Dog Bakery and Cafe
- SuperChefs
- Toast on Market
- North End Cafe
- Boujie Biscuit
- Porch Kitchen and Bar
- Metro Diner
CASUAL DINING
- Garage Bar
- Bar Vetti
- Mayan Cafe
- Vietnam Kitchen
- Hammerheads
- Dragon King's Daughter
- Mussel & Burger Bar
- Grind Burger
- Havana Rumba
- Rye
- Butchertown Pizza
- La Guanaquita
- Morel's Cafe
- Royals Hot Chicken
- Sidebar
- Feast BBQ
UPSCALE DINING
- Decca
- Pat's Steakhouse
- 610 Magnolia
- Seviche
- Jack Fry's
- Jeff Ruby's
- Volare
- The Fat Lamb
- Butchertown Grocery
- Proof on Main
- Le Relais
- Vincenzo's
- The English Grill
- Le Moo
- August Moon
- Buck's Restaurant and Bar
DESSERT/COFFEE
- Please & Thank You
- Comfy Cow
- Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen
- Louisville Cream
- Liege & Dairy
- Sweet Surrender
- Hi-Five Doughnuts
- Nord's Bakery
- Quills
- Sunergos
- Heine Brothers
- Safai Coffee
- Annie May's Sweet Cafe
- Plehn's Bakery
- Highland Coffee
- Sweets By Millie
