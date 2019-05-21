CINCINNATI — With Memorial Day right around the corner, summer feels within reach. To celebrate the new season, Braxton Brewing Co. and Graeter's Ice Cream are pairing up to churn out a new boozy beverage inspired by the flavors of summer.

Key Lime Pie Ale is brewed with vanilla beans, cinnamon, lactose, and key lime zest. The flavors are a marriage of Graeter's classic summer treat to Braxton's expertly brewed ale.

The beer will be available at fine retailers in Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Lexington beginning on May 21. The ale will be sold in four-packs for around $10.

This isn't the first time Braxton Brewing and Graeter's have collaborated. The success of the duo's Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout solidified their partnership.

"We continue to watch our partnership with Braxton evolve, and it's really exciting," said Chip Graeter, fourth-generation owner of Graeter's Ice Cream. In celebration of the launch of Key Lime Pie Ale, Graeter's will be reintroducing its seasonal Key Lime Pie ice cream by the pint in scoop shops, online, and in select retailers starting Memorial Day weekend.

If you can make the trip to Covington, KY, the Braxton Brewing Co. Taproom is throwing a tropical-themed party from May 24 to May 26.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.