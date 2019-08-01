LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for pizza in the Highlands, you're going to have one less option to choose from - at least for a couple months.

Impellizzeri's, a Louisville institution for 40 years, is temporarily closing their Bardstown Road location.

The store, located at 1381 Bardstown Road, has been open for 13 years and the business is taking some time to make updates and cosmetic improvements.

Unfortunately, that means that the store will be closed until at least the end of February.

"Our Bardstown Road location is a big part of the Impellizzeri's success story," said Bruce Besten, Impellizzeri's Managing Partner. "We want to keep it fresh and up-to-date."

Benson also noted that the employees of the Highlands store will continue to be paid, even while the store is closed.

Impellizeri's was voted Louisville's Best Pizza in 2018 and has five area locations, so if you're craving a slice, you aren't totally out of luck!