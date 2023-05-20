Louisville bakery, coffee shop moves to new location on Frankfort Avenue

Bae's Bakery is best known for their jumbo stuffed cookies, custom cakes, cupcakes, cookie cakes, and even wedding cakes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This locally-owned and operated bakery/coffee shop just opened their doors at a new location!

Now located at 1804 Frankfort Ave, Baes Bakery moved from Old Louisville and had their official ribbon cutting on Saturday.

The first five customers in line received a free sweatshirt and the first 25 customers in line received one free pastry of their choice with purchase.

Bae's Bakery is best known for their jumbo stuffed cookies, custom cakes, cupcakes, cookie cakes, and even wedding cakes. In addition, they have new offerings, including espresso drinks, breakfast sandwiches, more vegan and gluten-free options, and more.

According to their website, Baes Bakery established in 2019 out of couple and co-owners Abigail Mattingly and Griffin McGreevy’s apartment, grew from "grass root beginnings" to home baking, growing into a commercial kitchen, to opening their own store front.

Visit the bakery Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

