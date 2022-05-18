Kentucky AG warns of baby formula scams: How to avoid being scammed

Kentuckians are encouraged to buy baby formula from reputable sources be wary if prices are too high or too good to be true.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to the national shortage on baby formula, the Kentucky attorney general issued a consumer warning about potential scams according to a press release.

Baby formula scammers may use tactics similar to other online scammers, like marking the selling prices too high or too good to be true according to the release.

“Makenze and I would do anything to ensure our four-month-old son is cared for, and we understand the stress that the nationwide formula shortage is placing on parents and caregivers,” said Cameron. “Scammers often attempt to take advantage of those in stressful situations, and right now that can include Kentuckians who are desperately trying to find formula for their babies. We encourage parents to report suspected baby formula scams to our office immediately at ag.ky.gov/scams.”

Social media platforms, independent websites or online vendors like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist are often where those pretending to be legit sellers claim to sell hard-to-find products.

Sellers may require upfront payment and will usually ask that people pay with gift cards or other online payment platforms.

Kentuckians are encouraged to:

Purchase baby formula from known, reputable sources and, when possible, use a credit card.

Avoid paying for infant formula upfront, if purchasing from an unknown source.

Be wary of sellers advertising formula at prices that are too good to be true.

To report scams, people can either call 1-888-432-9257 or fill out a complaint form at ag.ky.gov/scams.

