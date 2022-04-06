Beshear issues state of emergency over baby formula shortage

This activates price gouging laws which protect families from predatory pricing that can occur when supplies are limited due to high demand.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky governor is taking a stance against potential price gouging of baby formula during the national shortage.

On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency over the baby formula shortage according to a press release.

This activates price gouging laws which protect families from predatory pricing that can occur when supplies are limited due to high demand.

“By implementing our price gouging laws, we can make sure that families are not being charged more than they should to obtain a critical supply of formula to feed their baby,” Beshear said. “I urge families to immediately report any instance of price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.”

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health said this shortage has caused worry and frustration as families look to feed their children.

In late-May, more than 72,000 pounds of baby formula made its way to Indiana as part of "Operation Fly Formula." Several more shipments are expected later this year.

Meanwhile, Stack said families struggling to find baby formula should reach out to resources in their communities like local health departments, pediatricians and food pantries.

“We also encourage all eligible families to enroll in WIC or SNAP to help during this shortage,” he said.

Any Kentuckian who suspects price gouging is happening near them is asked to report it to the Office of the Attorney General.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.