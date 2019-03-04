WINCHESTER, Ky. — Despite making the announcement on April Fools Day, Ale-8-One ensured customers its new Ale-8 Orange Cream was no joke.

The Kentucky company posted a picture of an Ale-8 Orange Cream bottle on their social media Monday, April 1, but confirmed the soda would be hitting shelves in May 2019 in a follow-up Tuesday.

"Ale-8 Orange Cream is happening and will hit the shelves early May. In the meantime, look for some fountain pop-ups coming soon," the company posted on Twitter.

Ale-8-One recently began offering its first new flavor, Cherry Ale-8, in Kroger and ValuMarket stores throughout Louisville in January 2019. It will also be available as a limited-time promotion in Louisville through a partnership with the Frazier History Museum in May 2018.

