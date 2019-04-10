BUFFALO, N.Y. — Want a "spirited" way to get ready for the holidays?

Aldi is bringing back its Advent wine and cheese calendars in November. It's $70 for the wine version and $15 for the cheese.

Those calendars sold out within minutes last year, and this year, Aldi offers a beer version for $50.

Those calendars will be in stores on November 6.

