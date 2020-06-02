LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new restaurant is coming to the Highlands area, Agave and Rye specializes in tacos and tequila.

The Covington, Kentucky based restaurant has four other locations. The restaurant will open Sunday in the former Ward 426 space on Baxter Ave.

The owners say it will have an "urban grunge" feel with an arcade room inside, and a patio outside.

Along with the wide variety of tacos... they also boast 70 varieties of tequila and more than 90 varieties of bourbon.

