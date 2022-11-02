Here's where you can get $9 pizzas for one week across Louisville

Some locations participating in Louisville Pizza Week include Danny Mac's Pizza, Derby City Pizza Co., Goodfellas Pizzeria, Wick's Pizza Parlour and many more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Pizza Week is making its return for the fifth year!

From Nov. 14 - Nov. 20, pizza lovers will have the opportunity to explore various participating Louisville Pizza Week locations to enjoy $9 pizzas (minimum 10”).

Each participating restaurant will bake up their own 'za - ranging from signature pies to secret menu specialties and more.

Some locations offering $9 pizza all week include Danny Mac's Pizza, Derby City Pizza Co., Goodfellas Pizzeria, Wick's Pizza Parlour and many more.

Louisville Pizza Week will give locals the experience of embracing the food and culture of Louisville while getting out to eat, drink and (hopefully) try new places. It’s seven consecutive days of paying homage to all things pizza.

You can download the official Pizza Week app to win prizes. Officials say there are two ways to win. The first is checking in at four or more locations during the week. Doing this will automatically enter you to win a grand prize of $300 in gift cards. The second way is earning points for eating pizzas and checking in. The person with the most points at the end of Pizza Week will be named the 'Biggest Pizza Lover in Louisville' and will win a grand prize of $300 in gift cards.

For more information or a full list of participating restaurants, please click here.

