Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week in Louisville

Louisville's Black-owned restaurants will be promoted and offering special discounts until Oct. 7.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices.

This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.

502 Black Eats Week starts Oct. 1 and ends Oct. 7. According to their website, you must mention the event in order to receive some of the deals restaurants are offering.

Some of the savory restaurants participating in 502 Black Eats Week this year: Lucretia's Kitchen, Momma Rose Cajun Hotspot, Daddy Vic's Soul Food, Gore's Smokeout BBQ and many more.

There are also many Black-owned businesses you can patron that have sweet offerings, including, Pop Culture Cakes, Creative Queen, A Chelle of a Dessert, and more.

Restaurants and pop ups that are serving beverages include Brew & Sip Coffee Bar, Lady J's Lemonade and 721 Mint It.

You can find a full list of participating food vendors and restaurants along with links to their websites here.

Check business hours for the participating businesses, many of them do not have Monday or Tuesday hours and some of them are mobile-based.

Also, if you want to support a food truck or pop-up shop, be sure to check their social media pages for locations during the week.

