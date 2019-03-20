LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- A new Derby Burger Champion is crowned!

Lori Poe, of Montgomery County, Ky., is taking home the title with her "Chimichurri Churchill Burger".

It features ground beef, fresh sliced avocados, Mexican cheese, spicy pimento mayo spread, and a homemade parsley-garlic chimichurri sauce, all wrapped in a flour tortilla and re-toasted.

You can try it yourself at Kroger's "Fest-a-Ville".

Poe wins VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville and Waterfront Jam, tickets to BeerFest, $100 Kroger gift certificate and a grilling package from the Kentucky Beef Council.

Burgers are judged on taste, appearance, creativity, and ease of preparation.

