When is the best time to book your flight? Travel experts crunch the numbers

Flight prices constantly fluctuate - for a variety of reasons - but there are some things you can do to score a cheaper flight.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Air travel is starting to return to somewhat normal levels since the start of the pandemic. According to the Department of Transportation, U.S. airlines saw a 300% increase in passengers this year compared to 2020 - although that's still a 20% decrease from what they saw in 2019.

Flight prices are constantly changing, due to all kinds of factors, but there are still some tips and tricks you can use to save money on your next trip.

Skyscanner, a travel agency based out of Scotland, crunched the numbers and found that the best time to book your domestic flight is between three and six weeks out from the date of your trip.

If you're traveling internationally, the earlier you book will usually get you the better price, but you may get lucky with some cheap flights around two weeks before you want to leave.

For those planning to fly out of Louisville, you want to book your trip as early as possible. Martia Williams with AAA East Central said doing this will keep you from having to run between your connecting flights.

"Book earlier to get the best ones so you don't have to make them too tight," she said.

When you're booking a flight, time of day matters, too. Skyscanner recommends looking at flights in the afternoon since prices in the morning tend to be more expensive.

The organization also found that airlines often launch discounts on Mondays and Tuesdays. Avoid Thursdays - that's when airlines have been shown to raise prices.

Skyscanner also said one of the best ways to score discounts is to book your trip for the middle of the week, instead of flying out on a weekend.

A good rule of thumb is that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is - especially if you see it online.

"The wonderful world of the internet... sometimes it's our best friend, sometimes it's the enemy," she said.

If you get easily stressed out over booking trips, it may be a good idea to rely on a travel advisor. Just make sure you review everything before you hit "confirm."

