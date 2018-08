LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The start of football season is right around the corner and area fans are getting into the spirit.

Charlie Blair is displaying his love for the Louisville Cardinals in a unique way.

He spray painted “Still Proud to Bleed Red” in his front yard and posted it to Facebook.

Blair says it’s an annual tradition and has been painting UofL-themed messages in his yard for the last couple of years.

