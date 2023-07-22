Hudson Ireland is a fighter, battling cancer and numerous infections and diseases at just two and a half years old.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Hudson Ireland is "everyone's favorite child."

But maybe her dad is a little biased.

Cody Ireland said his two-and-a-half year old is bubbly, energetic and loves being around other people.

For the past few weeks, Hudson has been fighting for her life at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. She has been diagnosed with post transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD), a type of cancer, and battling a slew of other infections and diseases.

"It's just really like wreaking havoc throughout her body," said Cody.

Hudson's health challenges began when she was little. She was sick often, and was diagnosed at 9-months-old with congenital nephrotic syndrome, an incredibly rare kidney disease.

She had to travel to Helen DeVos once a week from their home in Holland for infusions. Months later, she had both her kidneys removed. She spent every night on dialysis. Eventually she needed a kidney transplant.

Thankfully, her dad was a match.

"We went through surgery side-by-side," said Cody, "And she got my left kidney."

After the transplant in February, Cody said his daughter's personality began to shine.

"Like the month or two months after transplant, we really got to see Hudson be like Hudson," said Cody, "She was definitely making up for the two years of lost time that she had with all the kidney stuff. I quickly found out how old I am, trying to keep up with her and her energy."

Sadly, that energy was short lived. Come summer, she became very sick while camping with her family. She was airlifted to Helen DeVos and diagnosed with PTLD.

"Seeing what, who she really is," said Cody, "I think that makes this part of our journey a little bit harder because we got that little glimpse of her."

The real fight began. She was put on chemo therapy and doctors also found a virus in her lungs, intestines and blood. They also diagnosed her with a rare immune system disease and a fungal infection.

"They best way to describe it is we're just trying to survive," said Cody about how he and his wife are dealing with it all.

Then, she needed surgery.

"This past Friday was probably the hardest night of our lives," said Cody, "Having to sign papers and say your goodbyes to your child while they go through surgery that nobody's really giving them a chance to make... I don't even know that there's a feeling or a word that you that you can relate to that feeling. It's like surreal. It's, like, this can't be happening."

She made it through surgery. However, her fight continues.

Many friends, family and community members who have heard Hudson's story have sent cards, bible verses, pictures and more to fill her room. A meal train was organized, and money donated to help the family.

Despite what feels like bad news again and again, Cody and his wife remain hopeful.

"Everything that life's thrown at her so far, she refuses to give up," said Cody, "This little two-and-a-half year old has gone through more in life than the majority of the world goes through in their entire lifetime. So, there's always hope."

If you would like to make a meal for the Ireland family, donate or help in other ways, you can do so by clicking this link.

