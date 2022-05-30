Each pool is designed to be inclusive with a zero-depth entry.

AVON, Indiana — Over the Memorial Day weekend, Murphy Aquatic Park opened in Avon after five years of construction and planning. It's accessible to people of all abilities including people with physical limitations as well as sensory processing disorders, hearing needs and visual needs.

"Murphy Aquatic Park is like nothing you've seen before, because each detail really focuses on inclusivity," said Lora Helmick, the parks director for Washington Township Parks and Recreation. "Inclusive play is really important to our parks department so that was at the forefront of thought from the beginning."

The park has central Indiana's largest wave pool, an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible water playground, two water slides and a shaded toddler area.

Each pool is designed to be inclusive with a zero-depth entry. That way, people who need to use the park's water wheelchairs can get right in the water.

They also have six cabanas to rent and water wheelchairs to use.

And they plan to have open an all-inclusive playground, outside the water park, this fall.

If you live in Avon or Washington Township, you can get in the water park for a discounted rate of $8.

It costs $10 for everyone else and kids under two years old get in free of charge.