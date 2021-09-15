How to vote for toys to be added to toy hall of fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play is now taking votes on which toys should be added among legends like LEGO, Monopoly, and the Rubik's Cube.
The finalists include:
- American Girl Doll
- Battleship
- Billiards
- Cabbage Patch Kids
- Fisher-Price Corn Popper
- Mahjong
- Masters of the Universe
- Piñata
- Risk
- Sand
- Settlers of Catan
- Toy Fire Engine
The top three choices will join three picked by members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.
Voting ends Sept. 22. The final inductees will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 4. To vote, click here.
What other people are reading:
- 7-year-old girl dies, 2 adults critically hurt after being struck by vehicle near Indianapolis school
- How to update Apple devices to correct security flaw
- Small claims courts flooded with eviction cases | Judges work to connect tenants, landlords with resources
- Indiana Republicans’ new redistricting map brings big changes but keeps status quo
- Indiana leaders remember fallen Logansport Marine as a hero
- What's the difference between COVID and cold allergies?
- Surgeon helps dog born with paws facing the wrong way