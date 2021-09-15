How to vote for toys to be added to toy hall of fame

The top three choices will join three picked by members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play is now taking votes on which toys should be added among legends like LEGO, Monopoly, and the Rubik's Cube.

The finalists include:

American Girl Doll

Battleship

Billiards

Cabbage Patch Kids

Fisher-Price Corn Popper

Mahjong

Masters of the Universe

Piñata

Risk

Sand

Settlers of Catan

Toy Fire Engine

Voting ends Sept. 22. The final inductees will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 4. To vote, click here.