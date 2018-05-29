LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s not a workout for the weak.

The Murph as it is known at Crossfit Frankfort is as tough as it gets.

"This was a workout that Lt. Michael Murphy did regularly. He called it body armor and when he was killed in action in Afghanistan - they changed the name of it to Murph, so that we have the freedoms that we have," Billie Jo Gannone said.

Gannone knows this day is tougher than others, not just for her members, but for her.

"It's to evoke that emotion that we are doing it because they are no longer able to," she said. “It's hard to think about. It's hard to talk about. But at the same time it's one of those things that you know and you just can't live in fear though. We just keep going and hang on to the hope that he is back with us the end of this year beginning of next year."

Right now her husband Jason is serving in Afghanistan, just 3 months into his fourth deployment overseas.

"This is the first one that the kids have any kind of realization as to what is going on.”

Her daughter Gianna said, “He's in Afghanistan. It's on the other side of the world."

The 7-year-old knows her daddy is doing his job, but months away from home is never easy.

"He's gonna miss my birthday. That means he's gonna miss January at least part of it maybe," she said.

Billie Jo Gannone teaches Crossfit at their family's studio.

While they can text, call and facetime a few times a week, it just isn't the same.

For now, Billie Jo runs their Crossfit gym by herself and tries to keep life as normal as possible.

"We've got a great staff of coaches who have really stepped up to help out cover classes especially when the kids are sick or have stuff going on. It's been awesome,” Gannone said.

Just like she tells her members, the pain will pass and the sacrifice will be well worth the wait.

"Just keep going. That's our job while he's gone. He's doing his job so."

