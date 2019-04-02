Valentine's Day is coming up, but if you don't have a great place to take your date, it could be a disaster.

Thankfully, Do502 has you covered. They published a list of 69+ Date Spots in Louisville with a little something perfect for everyone.

The list features a series of restaurants and bars if you're looking for some "food and booze" and highlights Louisville hot spots such a Le Moo, Butchertown Social, and Brasserie Provence.

If you prefer a little more adventure, they list Louisville theaters, museums, galleries, and more.

Check out the full list on Do502's website.