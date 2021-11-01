It's the holiday season! Mix 106.9 begins playing Christmas music 24/7

Sorry, Thanksgiving - WVEZ says it's time for Christmas! The radio station will play only modern and classic holiday tunes through Christmas night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of us haven't even put away our pumpkins yet, but Mix 106.9 says it's time for Christmas! The radio station flipped the switch to 24/7 holiday music Monday morning at 9 a.m.

From Nov. 1 until Christmas night, WVEZ will only play modern and classic Christmas and holiday-themed music - from Frosty the Snowman to Feliz Navidad.

"We always have been, and always will be, Louisville's original Christmas Music Station," said SummitMedia Louisville Operations Manager Cagle.

This year, Cagle said the station will also host holiday contests like the "Jingle Bell Rock Double Play" to bring Christmas cheer to Kentuckiana.

During the rest of the year, Mix 106.9 is Louisville's Hot Adult Contemporary station, playing a variety of hits from the 2000s and today.

MORE HOLIDAY NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.