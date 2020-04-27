CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — The streets of Charlestown are a little bit safer now, thanks to a mini officer-in-training.

Leah Tom Lowe posted a video on Facebook of “Officer George” receiving his dream police cruiser for his birthday. The video, set to the iconic cop theme “Bad Boys” by Inner Circle, shows George hopping in his police car and cruising down the sidewalk, assisted by two Charlestown City Police vehicles.

Officer George picks up a “suspect” and uses his police megaphone to close the case with the help of Officers Lyons and Clark.

The Charlestown City Police Department shared the video on its own Facebook page to show off the “community policing” effort by Officer George.

“Another Case Closed,” the department said in the post. The video has more than 4,000 views on Facebook.

"This type of thing is what I like most about our town and police officers, they enjoy having fun with the kids when they can," one person commented on the video.

Leah Tom Lowe is also grateful for the department and how they helped George celebrate his big day.

“Our PD is the best,” she said in her Facebook post.

Check out the whole video below:

