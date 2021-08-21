Budweiser drops candle that smells like backyard grilling and ice cold brew

It also has hints of barely and smoke.

TEXAS, USA — First it was H-E-B with the butter tortilla scented candle. Then came IKEA with the Swedish meatball scented candle.

Now, another big retailer is looking to fill your home with their signature scent.

Budweiser.

The company is helping you hold onto that summer smell with their new candle. They teamed up with company, Homesick, to create the product that officers scents of backyard grilling and ice cold brew.

It also has hints of barely and smoke.

You can buy one here for $34.