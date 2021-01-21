Here are some of the best inauguration memes of Bernie Sanders sitting in his chair

The image of a seemingly unbothered Sanders has since been Photoshopped into anything and everything imaginable.

WASHINGTON — Inauguration Day may be over, but the onslaught of memes is just getting started.

One of the most viral from the day was a photo of a masked Sen. Bernie Sanders sitting in his chair, legs and armed crossed, bundled in a simple coat and knitted mittens - a stark contrast to the pomp and circumstance from the inaugural ceremony going on around him.

The image of a seemingly unbothered Sanders has since been Photoshopped into anything and everything imaginable - from iconic paintings, to movie scenes, to album covers, empty public transit and more.

Below is a round-up of some of the best Bernie memes being shared across Twitter:

Bernie Sanders in Sheldon's spot on the "Big Bang Theory."

Bernie Sanders starring alongside Chris Tucker in "Friday."

The viral Bernie Sanders meme featured in another viral meme - meta.

Bernie Sanders starring with Sandra Bullock in Netflix's cultural phenomenon "Bird Box."

Bernie Sanders trading his folding chair to sit in Steve's armchair from "Blue's Clues."

Bernie Sanders chillin' with the Golden Girls.

Bernie Sanders on a ski lift, over the snow in Vermont.

Bernie Sanders, feeling like all of us who are over Zoom meetings.

Bernie Sanders gracing the covers of Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Kanye's hit albums.

some album covers with cold Bernie pic.twitter.com/teg6TWBdXV — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders also taking a lunch break in an iconic, historic photo.

Why do y’all play so much? Get Bernie down from there 😂 pic.twitter.com/9ik2VMSoGN — 👑🖤 (@iwrightmusic) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders reclining amongst ancient Romans.

#BernieSanders took me a minute to find him 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xRCkXz8drb — Megan ⚓️ (@Megan0903) January 21, 2021

This entire thread of epic Bernie Sanders sightings.

Bringing you the best #BernieSanders memes since 9 minutes ago: pic.twitter.com/U1BDML8ukR — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 21, 2021