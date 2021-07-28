Out of inspiration? Here are some ideas that will take your school lunches to another level

If you are uninspired or lack variety while packing your kids' lunch, these accounts will help you to create different meals for your kids every day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For many families, going back to school means preparing lunch every day to make sure your kids get delicious and nutritionally balanced meals.

Sometimes variety is difficult to achieve, especially when you don't have a lot of time to prep. If you're looking for a little extra inspiration, these Instagram accounts (and an app) can help you get creative packing healthy meals that your kids will love.

The Lunchbox Nutritionist

Abbey (@the.lunchbox.nutritionist) is an Australia-based mom and certified nutritionist who shares different meals that she prepares for her two kids. Her lunchboxes always include the five food groups: fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy and protein.

On her website, you can also find a cheat sheet that contains ingredient swap options organized by food group, so you can deviate from the original recipes if your child doesn't like a certain ingredient.

Goodie Goodie Lunchbox

Bernadette Hanley, also based out of Australia, launched her Instagram account, Goodie Goodie Lunchbox (@goodiegoodielunchbox), after taking pictures of her kids' lunchboxes and sending them to her friend, who was in dire need of lunch inspo.

Her recipes are simple, quick and colorful - and you can get step-by-step instructions on her website. She also shares helpful blog posts, covering topics like packing lunch for picky eaters and preparing kids for a new school year.

School Lunch Box

George Georgievski (@schoollunchbox) is known online as the "School Lunch Box Dad." This father of two girls posts all kinds of outside-the-box lunch ideas, including dumping-inspired sandwiches with carrot noodles and homemade pizza rolls.

He also posts his own "Dad Lunches" and "Dad Snacks" to show that his creative recipes are fit for kids and adults alike.

I&S Lunches

Jess (@iandslunches) is a mom of two with Mexican roots. She has a TikTok account with videos mostly in Spanish, but you can find English posts on her Instagram.

She also incorporates fun decorations into her meals, so every lunch looks like a party!

Allergen-free lunch ideas

Still looking for inspiration? Follow these accounts to find allergen-free recipes safe for all kiddos.

BabyFoodie blog (gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free)

HappyFamilyProject blog (gluten-free)

raising_the_kigstons (plant-based and avoids he 8 most common allergens)

Teuko (app)

Teuko is an app that features lunchbox ideas, recipes, and tips from families around the world. You can also follow the Teuko Instagram account for daily posts featuring lunchboxes and their creators, so you can follow the people that inspire you the most!

Get the gear

Did you like the lunchboxes featured in some of these Instagram posts? Here are two of the brands featured in the accounts.

PlanetBox: This brand offers lunchboxes, containers, bags and accessories. (PS: Their lunchboxes are currently on sale!)

Bentgo: You can find many different types and styles of lunchboxes and several kinds of other containers. The brand is currently running a Back to School Sale with a discount code.

