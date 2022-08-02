PHOTOS | Babies at Baptist Health 'Go Red' for American Heart Month

During the month of February, babies born at Baptist Health hospitals in Kentucky and Indiana will get red hats to raise awareness for heart health.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — February is American Heart Month and the smallest (and arguably cutest) patients at Baptist Health are helping to raise awareness for heart health.

Throughout the month of February, all babies born at Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Floyd will be given their own tiny red hats - many adorned with white hearts.

According to a release from Baptist Health, the hats were handmade by volunteers for the annual tradition.

The American Heart Association reported that heart disease was the leading cause of death in Kentucky in 2017.

Baptist Health provides a free online tool to assess your heart health. To take the assessment, visit their website and find your closest branch here.

