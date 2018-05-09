LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – With everything that’s going on in the world, sometimes you just want to get up and dance like nobody’s watching.

It was the mood for Toni Basil – if that name sounds familiar, she had the massive cheerleading hit “Hey Mickey” that graced video and radio more than 30 years ago.

In the clip posted on Bette Midler’s Twitter feed, it shows Basil living in the moment, getting down to the sounds of Lady Alma’s “It’s House Music” (Feel It Remix). She doesn’t miss a beat!

Toni B is 74! Get up on your feet and put some joy back into your life!!! pic.twitter.com/tbBl9CHlep — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 28, 2018

Midler captioned the moment, “Toni B is 74! Get up on your feet and put some joy back into your life!!!”

Basil has choreographed for many throughout her years in television and entertainment, including working with Tina Turner, David Bowie and Mick Jagger.

She’s definitely an inspiration for those who want to live in the moment.

Toni's dance video has been viewed nearly 1.3 million times since it was posted on Aug. 28

